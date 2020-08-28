Breaking: Akwa-Ibom Journalists snub Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa-Ibom state chapter has asked its members to boycott a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode’s press conference in the state.

This is coming days after Fani-Kayode had insulted Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust newspaper, for asking him a question.

Eyo had asked the outspoken Kayode who was bankrolling him in his tour. Reacting Kayode described Eyo’s question as “very stupid”, and hurled insult at him.

Femi had since then apologized and asked his friends in the media industry to forgive him. Though he may have been forgiven, but the incident is as fresh as fresh tomatoes.

However, NUJ in Akwa Ibom state Friday, directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi.

In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.

Vanguard

