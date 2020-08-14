Breaking: Aboki, Garba, Tijjani , Saulawa, nominated  for Supreme Court appointments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Justices Abdu Aboki, Mohammed Garba, Tijjani Abubakar and Mohammed Saulawa, were Friday, recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, by the National Judicial Council, NJC, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Disclosing this in statement, Mr Soji Oye, NJC Director of Information, said Justice Abubakar represents the North-East Zone, and Justices Garba, Aboki and Saulawa, represent North-West.

Recall that Justices Aboki and Garba, were among five-justices that adjudicated on the presidential election petition between, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Vanguard

