Boy shot by police for impregnating girl risks leg amputation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A teenager in Rivers state, Ledesi Kote, is at the verge of losing his left leg to amputation after being shot by unknown policemen for allegedly impregnating a girl.

Medical officials say the victim urgently requires three surgeries on the awful looking leg, which that body part would be amputated to save his life.

Father of the boy, Kote, narrated that, “I was in my compound in K Dere community, Gokana Local Government Area, on August 21, about 7am when a Toyota Sienna drove in with about four armed policemen.

“They rushed straight to my son’s room, banging or the door and cocking guns. I approached them on what my son could have done, and one of them angrily told me my son impregnated a girl.

“One of the officers shot my son on the leg simply because he impregnated a girl and went away with him while he was bleeding profusely and hid him in a private hospital.”

Rivers State Police Command are yet to offer an official statement on the matter, but a civil society group leader interceding for the victim told Vanguard on anonymity that the police authorities were aware, but parties are working towards a mutual resolution.

South South Chairman, Civil Liberties Organizations, Karl Uchegbu updated that, “a right activist and other concerned citizens in the area took the father to the State Police Command Headquarters where an official complaint was laid.

“Arrangements were said to be made for immediate transfer of the victim from the village to a better government-owned hospital in Port Harcourt.”

Vanguard further gathered that the yet shielded prime suspect who shot the teenager may have been detained for questioning at the State Criminal Investigations Department even as an amicable resolution is being sought.

“The victim’s family has said it wants justice as the boy, according to doctor, would undergo three surgeries to save his leg otherwise he might have the leg cut off”, Uchegbu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

