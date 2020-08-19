Boy,18, allegedly stabbed to death by peer group over dispute in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An 18-year-old boy, identified as Musa Muh’d have been allegedly stabbed to death with scissors by his peer group over a dispute in Danstinke Area of Tarauni Local Government, Kano State.

It was gathered that trouble started between them when Aminu Torres (23yrs) allegedly sent Musa (the deceased) on an errand with money to buy some hard drugs but the later failed as he used the money for another purpose.

This led to a dispute, and in the process, another youth, Haruna Ya’u (22yrs) allegedly stabbed the deceased in the neck with the scissor leading to his death.

A member of the vigilante group in the area, Jafar Abdulkadir Yusuf confirmed the development to newsmen.

Yusuf further said the culprits have been arrested.

The corpse of the deceased was also said to have been evacuated by men of the vigilante group.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said he was not aware of the development.

Vanguard News

