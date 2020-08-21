Breaking News
Translate

Bountiis educates Muslim women entrepreneurs on business finances

On 12:38 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Muslimah Charity, Bountiis has announced concluded plans on a webinar to discuss Halal (lawful) capital for Muslim women entrepreneurs struggling to sustain their businesses amidst negative impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on economic activities around the world.

The event which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, 23rd August 2020 by 11am via Zoom is tagged “The Search for Halal Capital”.

A statement issued and signed by Bountiis Media partner, Founder/Lead Strategist, TenticP Communications, Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen stated that the event is part of the Muslimah Charity’s Entrepreneurship Series.Image may contain: ‎2 people, ‎text that says '‎BOUNTIIS ENTREPRENUERSHIP SERIES PRESENT THE SEARCH FOR HALAL CAPITAL DATE: UNDAY, AUGUST 23, 2020 TIME: 11AM ZOOM D: 814 5746 4180 Linkhp:/webom/8145746418 Do you need Money for your Business? This session must for you! TP וום Jaiz Bank Bountiis Zero Interest Multipurpose Cooperative Soceity alternative rAJBank ំ TAKAFUL AFRICAN ALLIANCE A‎'‎‎

According to the statement, the event is targeted at women who are in need of money to establish or sustain an existing business.

“Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so many people and businesses had serious financial issues. It is now more obvious that we all need money to start a business or boost existing businesses.”

READ ALSO: Bountiis postpones women in trauma event over Coronavirus outbreak

The webinar is therefore, a response to addressing worries and concerns of both existing and aspiring Muslim women entrepreneurs on ways to access finance for their business without obtaining interest filled loan.

Bountiis has assembled representatives from different financial institutions all over Nigeria to educate participants on this business development challenge and opportunity.

The webinar will feature speakers from Jaiz Bank Plc, Takaful, African Alliance Plc., Sterling Alternative Bank, Zero Interest Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Trustbanc Digital Bank, and TajBank.

The virtual event will be streamed live on Salaam TV Africa and other Social Media platforms.

Participants are enjoined to be part of the discussion on Sunday, 23rd August 2020 by 11am with a click on this link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81457464180

Webinar ID: 814 5746 4180.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!