Bountiis educates Muslim women entrepreneurs on business finances

The Muslimah Charity, Bountiis has announced concluded plans on a webinar to discuss Halal (lawful) capital for Muslim women entrepreneurs struggling to sustain their businesses amidst negative impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on economic activities around the world.

The event which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, 23rd August 2020 by 11am via Zoom is tagged “The Search for Halal Capital”.

A statement issued and signed by Bountiis Media partner, Founder/Lead Strategist, TenticP Communications, Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen stated that the event is part of the Muslimah Charity’s Entrepreneurship Series.

According to the statement, the event is targeted at women who are in need of money to establish or sustain an existing business.

“Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so many people and businesses had serious financial issues. It is now more obvious that we all need money to start a business or boost existing businesses.”

The webinar is therefore, a response to addressing worries and concerns of both existing and aspiring Muslim women entrepreneurs on ways to access finance for their business without obtaining interest filled loan.

Bountiis has assembled representatives from different financial institutions all over Nigeria to educate participants on this business development challenge and opportunity.

The webinar will feature speakers from Jaiz Bank Plc, Takaful, African Alliance Plc., Sterling Alternative Bank, Zero Interest Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Trustbanc Digital Bank, and TajBank.

The virtual event will be streamed live on Salaam TV Africa and other Social Media platforms.

Participants are enjoined to be part of the discussion on Sunday, 23rd August 2020 by 11am with a click on this link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81457464180

Webinar ID: 814 5746 4180.

Vanguard

