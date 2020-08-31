Borno porous borders responsible for proliferation of firearms ― Says Zulum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday said, the porous borders between the state and three Neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameron was responsible for the proliferation of firearms by insurgents.

He insisted that, without proper manning of these International Borders by security agencies, the 12-year crisis lingering Borno and the North East sub-region would continue unabated.

Zulum made the disclosure when President and other members of Alumni Association of National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI) paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said the lingering Boko Haram crisis have led to the untimely deaths of unspecified number of gallant and sacrificial troops as well as innocent civilians with devastation of infrastructures.

Zulum, however, said all hands must be on deck to salvage Borno, the entire North East and the country from the hands of the unrepentant armed insurgents.

However, the governor stated that his administration will continue to do the best in supporting the military and paramilitary in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists act in the state.

The governor who is also a member of AANI, expressed appreciation on behalf of government and the people of the state for the visit to sympathize with him over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Wakil and what befell his convoy recently which ran into attack by unknown gunmen around Bags town axis.

His words: “On behalf of Government and People of Borno state, I want to express our appreciation to AANI for the visit, specifically to your branches in Yobe Borno for their unflinching support to my administration.

” We are very grateful for coming to identify with Borno in our trying moment. The atrocities posed by insurgents have led to the killing of unspecified number of security operatives and our innocent civilians with devastation of infrastructures.

“Notwithstanding, with your support from all and sundry, we are going to defeat the insurgents Insha Allah (By God Grace).”

Earlier, the President of AANI, IGP Mohammed Abubakar (Rtd) told the governor that his association is a registered body comprising of eminent members drawn from different segments of the society whose objective is to promote the ideals of a better society.

Abubakar said, AANI noted with regrets and is deeply concerned with the security challenges facing Borno State Government, particularly the recent upsurge in attacks by insurgents.

He, however, commended the doggedness of the Governor for his foresight, as the present administration has actively implemented numerous people-oriented projects and programs in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, women and youth empowerment among others, which have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of the people in the state.

Abubakar also said his association deem it necessary to undertake this solidarity visit in order to show Nigerians and the World that Governor Zulum is not alone in repositioning Borno to a greater height.

In another development, Governor Zulum inaugurated a 23- member committee for relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to Baga town.

Baga, is a fishing community located on the fringes of the Lake Chad which has been deserted for over two years due to activities of insurgents.

The Chairman of the Committee is headed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, while the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engineer Abba Yusuf is to serve as Secretary.

Zulum said the inauguration and relocation was sequel to the letter sent to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai demanding immediate resettlement of all IDPs of Baga commencing on the 26th September 2020.

He said, government will not hesitate in releasing funds for reconstruction of destroyed infrastructures and road networks of Monguno -Cross Kanwa-/Baga town, and as well provide palliatives to all returnees.

He, therefore, charged the Committee to ensure dignified and safety return of all IDPs, as government is doing everything possible to support them start a new live.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan promised to work assiduously to ensure safe return of IDPs to Baga town within the stipulated time frame.

Vanguard News Nigeria

