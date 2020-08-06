Borno police parades 45 criminal suspects for various offences

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 45 criminal suspects for various offences ranging from Terrorism, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, cattle rustling among others in the state.

Briefing Journalists at the Police Headquarters Maiduguri, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon said, all the suspects would be charged to Court.

Giving categories of the crimes, he said 10 were suspected armed robbers; 7 cattle rustlers; 5 fraudsters/extortioners, 7 thieves, 1 terrorist, and kidnappers.

He said one Alhaji Goni Mallum Mutti of Muna Asheri area of Maiduguri was arrested for being a member of the Boko Haram group.

“The suspect confessed that he was saddled with the responsibility of supplying logistics and essentials to the sect. He was in possession of N200,000 cash, assorted foodstuff among other items “. Okon stated.

The Police Spokesman revealed that all the suspects would be charged to Court. End

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: