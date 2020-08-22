Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno Government on Saturday distributed assorted food items to 3,000 people in Dusuman community in Jere Local Government Area of the state to cushion the effect of economic hardship.

The Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, who supervised the distribution in Maiduguri, said it was the government’s continued determination at alleviating the plights of the people across the state.

Kolo, who doubles as the Secretary of the Palliative Response Committee, said that the items distributed were rice, tomato paste, seasoning, salt, cooking oil, noodles, maize flour and condiments.

She explained that the items were meant for low low income earners and the most vulnerable, noting that the committee would ensure transparency, accountability and equity in the distribution.

Hadiza Yamale, one of the beneficiaries, thanked Gov. Babagana Zulum for the gesture, saying she was extremely delighted with the support and hoped that other people benefited from the gesture.

Umar Goni, another resident, who also appreciated the state government’s gesture, however, called for provision of adequate security in the agrarian community to protect the people from insurgent attacks.

Goni said, “most of us are farmers and therefore, we want the government to boost security in our community to protect us in our farms.”

