Boko Haram: Nigerians vow to champion mass campaign, public awareness against insurgency to complement military’s efforts

A group of well-meaning Nigerians, under the aegis of Initiative for One Nigeria (ION), have vowed to hold massive campaigns to create awareness in support of the military’s efforts in the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Secretary-General, Comrade Ohene Dominic Ejembi, said there is need for active participation by all citizens, stressing that the war against the insurgents shouldn’t be left alone for the Federal Government and military.

According to ION, from its findings, there has been neglect from politicians, community heads as well as relevant stakeholders in charting a solution to the insurgency.

Describing the efforts of the military so far as “brilliant”, the group believes much more can be achieved if all and sundry would elect to come together and support the Nigerian military wholeheartedly.

The Initiative for One Nigeria, however, reassured by closing all gaps and working together with the military, the country will experience a rebirth in the coming days.

