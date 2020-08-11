Blasphemy: Shariah court sentences man, 30, to death by hanging in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An Upper Shariah Court sitting in Hausawa Filin Hockey in Kano State, yesterday, sentenced a 30-year-old man, Sharrif Yahaya, to death by hanging for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Also, Umar Farouq, 17-year-old, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for making a derogatory statement against his creator, Almighty Allah.

It was gathered that the duo were a die-hard follower of the Tijjaniyya sect.

The Presiding Judge, Muhammad Aliyu Kani, gave the judgement after finding the accused guilty of the offences.

The prosecutor, Inspector Yargoje, in a First Information Report, FIR, said Sharrif was charged to court for insulting religious creed contrary to section 382 (6) of Kano State Shariah Penal Code Law 2000.

He said: “That you, Sharrif Yahaya, resident of Sharrif quarters, Kano on 28/02/2020 between the hours of 20:00 and 23:00 with the intention to hurt the feelings of Muslim faithful made a post via WhatsApp group named ‘Gidan Umma Abiha’ some abusive and degrading audio statements in which you called Prophet Muhammad PBUH a theist (Mushrik), who propagates Shrik and whose position is lower than that of Inyass in the hereafter.”

READ ALSO :

The convicts all pleaded guilty to the offences.

Recall that the development involving Sharrif didn’t go down well with some youths, who set his residence ablaze and proceeded to stage a peaceful protest to the Kano Hisbah Corps (Shariah Police) to press home their demand for his prosecution.

However, it was gathered that the convicts have the grace of 30 days to appeal the judgement.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: