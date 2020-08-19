Blasphemy: Sharia council urges Ganduje to approve death sentence for Kano singer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, SCSN, has advised Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State to approve the execution of the musician, Shariff Yahaya Shariff, recently sentenced to death by Shari’ah court in Kano for alleged blasphemy.

SCSN applauded the courage of Qadi Ali Kani of the Upper Shari’ah Court Gyadi-Gyadi Kano for charging, trying and convicting the Islamic gospel singer, accused of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

According to the Sharia Council, Governor Ganduje should immediately ensure the execution of the court judgment to serve as a deterrent to others.

Recall that an upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of Kano State while delivering judgment on August 10, 2020, said Shariff Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

In a statement yesterday, SCSN Secretary General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, asked Governor Ganduje to ignore human right activists asking for pardon for the singer.

“The council commends the courage of Qadi Ali Kani of the Upper Shari’ah Court Gyadi-Gyadi, Kano in the case of C. O. P. vs Shariff Yahaya Shariff No. CR/43/2020 decided on 10th August, 2020 where the accused person was charged, tried and convicted for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the state government from doing the right thing as this case is purely an Islamic affair and in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority population of Nigeria who are Muslims.

“The council reminded Nigerians, especially the secular human rights group that the judgment is in line with the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Abubakar Shalla vs State (2007) 12 MJSC at page 52 to 53 paragraph G-B, which says ‘that the position of the Law under Shari’ah is that any sane and adult Muslim, who insults, defames, or utters words or acts which are capable of bringing into disrepute, odium, contempt of the Holy Prophet, such a person has committed a serious crime which is punishable by death.”

“We therefore call on Muslims to be mindful of their utterances as the Prophet (SAW) said, ‘Who ever believes in Allah and the Last Say should say what is right or keep silent.”

Vanguard

