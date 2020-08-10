Blasphemy: Court in Kano sentences man to death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An Upper Shariah court siting in Hausawa Filin Hockey in Kano State has on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old, Sharrif Yahaya to death by hanging for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Another, Umar Farouq, 17-year-old, was also sentenced to ten years imprisonment for making a derogatory statement against his creator, Almighty Allah.

Also read:

It was gathered that the duo was a die-hard follower of the Tijjaniyya sect, a Muslim sect.

The Presiding Judge, Muhammad Aliyu Kani gave the judgment on Monday after finding the persons guilty of the offences.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Yargoje in a First Information Report, FIR said Sharif was charged to court for insulting religious Creed contrary to section 382 (6) of Kano State Shariah Penal Code Law 2000.

“That you, Sharrif Yahaya, resident of Sharif quarters, Kano on 28/02/2020 between the hours of 20:00hrs to 23:00hrs with the intention to hurt the feelings of Muslim faithful made a post via WhatsApp group named “Gidan Umma Abiha” some abusive and degrading audio statements in which you called Prophet Muhammad PBUH a theist (Mushrik) who propagate Shrik and whose position is lower than that of INYASS in the hereafter.”

The convicts all pleaded guilty of the offences.

Recall that the development involving Sharif didn’t go down well with some angry youths who stormed his residence to set ablaze and demolish the house and proceeded to stage a peaceful protest to the Kano Hisbah Corps (Shariah Police) to press home their demand for his prosecution.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the convicts have a grace of 30 days to appeal the judgment.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: