Blasphemy: CAN reacts to death verdict for Kano singer

Blasphemy: CAN supports death verdict for Kano singer

Sam Eyoboka

THE Kano State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the death sentence passed on a Kano singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif.

Recall that Sharif was convicted of blasphemy by a Shari’a Court in Kano.

Speaking on the incidence which has caused public outrage, Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, the Kano State chairman of CAN said the group has no objection since the ruling is in line with Islamic jurisprudence.

He said: “For us in CAN, the judgment of the Shari’a court is according to Islamic law and so we don’t have an objection to it because it is according to the position of Islam.”

Adeyemo noted that in Christianity, it is blasphemy to speak against the Holy Spirit and that sin cannot be forgiven.

He added that with that understanding, interfering in the Islamic ruling is not relevant.

According to the CAN chairman, “Now, if you want to know the position of Christianity about blasphemy, I will say there is what you can blaspheme about and what you cannot. And the Lord Jesus said blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that has no forgiveness. That is the position of Christianity,”

