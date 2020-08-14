Black Parade: Beyonce uses website to promote African businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular American songwriter and musician, Beyonce has leveraged on her newly released song, Black Parade to promote African businesses across different industries.

Beyonce took to Instagram on the 20th of June with a heartfelt message on how her song, Black Parade will benefit Black-Owned businesses.

She said, “BLACK PARADE” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses”

Black Parade Route highlights brands and businesses across different industries, including restaurants, beauty, arts, and design, as well as multiple fashion brands from different countries in Africa.

The directory was released alongside a song titled “Black Parade” on Juneteenth. The June 19 holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s the anniversary of the day in 1865 when news of their emancipation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas, as reported by CNN.

Beyonce has since featured the likes of Anyango Mpinga’s Kenyan Fashion Brand, Anyango Mpinga is a Kenyan fashion designer who uses fashion to inspire change. Her designs her multifaceted as they embrace elements of masculinity, while also flaunting their femininity.

she soon found out through the comments from her followers from Instagram that her fashion brand was featured on Beyonce’s Black Parade Route.

Edwin Okolo’s fashion brand, Imo Studio was also spotlighted on Black Parade Route.

Studio Imo is a design label run by design duo Edwin Okolo and Imobong Emah, based in Lagos and focused on creating a design experience that offers excellent craftsmanship and unrivalled creative expression

Okolo opined that being featured on Beyoncé’s website is giving many African owned businesses greater visibility and by extension more customers.

Entrepreneur and business tycoon, Mosumola Abudu popularly know has MoAbudu has also taken to Instagram to commend the singer saying ” This is going to be a game-changer for many black-owned businesses ”

The Black Parade Route is a directory of African owned small businesses curated by Beyoncé and Zerina Akers.

Akers is Beyoncé’s stylist and the founder of Black-Owned Everything, a compilation of businesses across various fields run by Black entrepreneurs, as reported by CNN.

