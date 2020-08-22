Big Dream Reality show opens, as Ned Nwoko, Coza pastor, others make special appearance

Kindly Share This Story:

Few months after the organizers of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show announced its readiness to commence Nigeria’s most innovative talent event and reality TV show, Popular Nigeria Billionaire and Philanthropist, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has yesterday made an overwhelming financial donation to the management and organisers of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent and Reality TV Show.

He made the support during the official grand opening of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show yesterday, the 21st of August 2020.

Speaking during the grand official opening of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show in FCT, Prince Ned Nwoko, Billionaire Hubby of famous Nollywood Actress Reginal Daniels, stated that he was ready to sustain his support towards making the project a success. He assured the organizers of a support of 5million naira as his startup contribution, stating that he would return to review the progress and developments in the house.

His overwhelming Multimillion naira donation was appreciated by the organiser, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe who expressed gratitude to the undaunted support and capacity of Prince Ned Nwoko who has remained one of the major sponsors and supporters of Showbiz, Entertainment and empowerment programs and initiatives for youths in Abuja and across Nigeria.

The Hosts for the 2020 Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show includes Cri Snow, Rachel Bakam, Naomi and Philip Rennar. However, the event will accommodate several a activities to identify, explore, promote and raw talents for Nigeria youths. Some of the activities of Big Dreams Talent Show includes the development of a movie project that will be developed to review the nature and developments of GirlChild Education in Africa and especially Nigeria.

Prior to the event of the official grand opening, Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show has continue to record massive media promotions, anticipations and expectations. As the show commences yesterday, more personalities and celebrities are expected to visit housemates to encourage and support them. Other notable persons who were present at the grande opening are Pastor Biodun, the Senior Pastor of COZA who officially declared it open with prayers and words of encouragement.

