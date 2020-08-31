Kindly Share This Story:

A public affairs analyst and businessman, Mr. Tajudeen Bello-Osagie, has urged the Bello-Osagie and the Oloke families, to come out to vote for any candidate of their choice, according to the dictates of their conscience and in discharging their civic duties in a peaceful manner in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial elections.

He described the Oloke family body worldwide as a conglomeration of different extended families of purely Benin origin, saying “it was set up strictly as a vehicle for social and cultural association between members and a tool to identify one another.

“The Oloke family is a non-religious and non-partisan body and the values of the Oloke family remain sacrosanct, as the family name must not be dragged in the murky waters of politics.”

ALSO READ:

According to Tajudeen, “members of the Bello-Osagie, Giwa-Osagie, Edo-Osagie, Igho-Osagie and the Ogunbor families are free to practice any religion or join any political party of their choice.

“It is, therefore, impossible and rash for anybody or officials of Oloke family to endorse a particular candidate or candidates for any election now or in the nearest future using the Oloke family organisation, as any member of the family is free to exercise their franchise to vote for any candidate of their choice.”

He called on the youths of Oloke family not to be used by either sides, but rather must conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and show the world that Edo people are peaceful.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: