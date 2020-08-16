Being  a model helps you learn the art of Patience – Bigg Joo  

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian born model, Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, popularly known as Bigg Joo has said that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Model Kartei, Model Management are platforms, have contributed to the success of many models.

Bigg Joo, who explained that while the lifestyle of a model is not the easiest one, he would not give it up.

He said, Modelling involves constantly travelling and being away from home, friends and familiar places most of the time; waiting endlessly for castings, clients, shooting production people to set up, makeup, styling, photographers, agents… all that can be exhausting, but when you are passionate about it you don’t notice the hectic part of it.”

In my own perspective, I believe that life as a model helps you see the world, live differently, and that helps you learn from different cultures. You learn the art of patience and to take what life brings to your table and accept what it doesn’t. You also meet thousands of people and that helps you learn how to ‘read’ people. That way, you build amazing friendships all over the world.”

Bigg Joo, who also revealed that becoming a ‘paid’ model is the biggest and hardest part of modelling, shared that he had always had a keen interest in fashion “I didn’t think I was the right size or shape for typical modelling work though. I grew up watching TV shows like ANTM, and it inspired me to practice my walk, my posing, and try new looks. I have tried bridal, athletic wear, and lingerie shoots and I love them all,” he said.

Currently based in Austria, Bigg Joo has gathered quite the followership having worked with respected brands like @menwithclass, @bestsecret, @Hannamartin.official and a number of others. With his career growing exponentially, his work in the men’s fashion industry has netted him quite a few choice deals and the opportunity to become an ambassador to some brands.

Speaking on those who inspire him, he mentioned top models and fashion gurus like Armando Cabral, Billy Huxley, Jeremiah Ogbodo, David Gandy and Bryan Okwara. “When I see how they started and how far they have gone in the industry. They inspire me a lot,” he said.

