BCN Entertainment plans to take over the Nigerian Music Industry

German based Nigerians, Gabriel Chukwunonso Okoye a.k.a King Big and His partner, Pedro Azobor Benson popularly known by his stage name Musicbwoy made an announcement on social media recently during a live Q and A with their fans that they are coming back to Nigeria to take over the ever booming music industry.

In the same session, they expressed their love and respect for the current pushers of Afrobeats in Nigeria at the moment as their kind of music is centered on Afro Pop and Afrobeats. They also shared that their entertainment outfit, BCN Entertainment is planned to become the most sought after music entertainment platform in the country and they won’t stop until their purpose is achieved.

Talking about what they would be doing differently they shared, ‘We are focusing on Better digital and data driven approach to promoting music and its listening experience. Structured international standard approach to the creation of music as a whole and ensuring rights of all parties involved are fairly credited and compensated.’

The starting point of their plan has begun with the release of their collaborative effort titled, “Hakuna Matata” that has gotten them a lot of attention from music lovers across Nigeria. According to them, Covid 19 may have delayed their plans but they still hope to achieve a lot for 2020.

Vanguard

