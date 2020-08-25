BBNaija Lockdown: Ozo wins the Head of House Game for the tecond time!

Kindly Share This Story:

…picks Nengi as Deputy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Another week, another Head of House (HoH) game. Ozo beat the other BBNaija Lockdown housemates to emerge HoH for the second time! Ozo is the first housemate to win the title twice and of course, he chose Nengi as his deputy.

Same as last week, not only do the HoH and DHoH gain immunity from possible eviction and access to the luxury lounge for the week, they both can host a guest each in the lounge. With that in mind, Ozo and Nengi proceeded to nominate Neo and Vee as their Lounge guests.

As usual, the games began with Biggie explaining the games to the housemates. The housemates were glad to have Biggie’s voice back with them, so they paid rapt attention. The housemates had to play the same HoH game, which required them to move across a numbered mat within 2 minutes.

This week, Biggie made a few changes calculated to waste the housemates’ game time such as jumping a skipping rope ten times, blowing 2 cups off the table with their mouth and folding a piece of fabric neatly to approximately the same size as the folded sample on the table and several others. The housemates did their best to avoid them, but really, no one can control the fall of the die.

As before, to start the game, the housemate had to throw a ‘6’ on the die. They would then move forward on the mat depending on the number they roll on the die the second time.

Kiddwaya was not allowed to participate in the games as the incumbent Head of House and as part of his punishment for flouting the house rule last week. Tolanibaj and Erica were also barred from taking part in the challenge this week for the same reason. The three of them can also not be picked as Deputy Heads of House as a result.

With the surprising turn of the Sunday Eviction Show that was held just yesterday, the housemates put their best into the games. Housemates like Trikytee, Wathoni, Nengi and even Vee got quite high scores. On the other hand, Neo found it extremely difficult to make the die land on the number ‘6’. This took up most of his time, making him feel quite agitated as he went about his task and was probably one of the reasons he did not score high in today’s HoH game.

Despite their hard work, Ozo won the challenge and was announced as this week’s Head of House. He was given 20 minutes to consider who he would choose as his deputy HoH.

Ozo had a tough time selecting his deputy the last time he won, but this time, it came as no surprise that he selected Nengi as his deputy Head of House.

With Ozo back on the HoH seat, we can all look forward to a peaceful week full of round table discussions. Right?

