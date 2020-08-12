BBNaija is what Nigerians need right now – Singer Kellylivinglarge

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian musician Kelani Fawaz popularly referred to by his moniker Kellylivinglarge, has said Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television game show is what the masses need at this moment that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of tension for them.

Kellylivinglarge opined that the ongoing BBNaija is a way to cool off the stress the country has faced in the last six months. “Since all entertainment gatherings were suspended for a long time, BBNaija is serving as a perfect substitute for entertainment lovers”.

“From the comments I read about the show online, many Nigerians are now focused on BBNaija. Although, some critics have slammed the reality show, then, the majority of Nigerians are enjoying it”, the songwriter added.

The ‘Big Dawg Status’ singer, signed to Living Large Music Group, like many other entertainers in Nigeria lamented that he was forced to adapt to the stay at home and social distancing rules enforced by the Nigerian government to curtail COVID-19.

“Musicians are the life of the party. Since the federal government gave a directive that affected showbiz and entertainment gatherings, I had to sit at home. Initially, it wasn’t easy for me to just stay at home and adapt to the order, but I had to abide”, Kellylivinglarge stipulated.

Speaking to the media about the resumption of ShowBiz and mass gatherings, Kellylivinglarge noted that he believes entertainment properly will resume soon. “Schools and religions gathers have resumed, I’m certain entertainment gatherings and social events are next in line”, he said.

Despite the negative effects of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on entertainment gigs, Kellylivinglarge postulated that he learned a very important lesson about taking good care of one’s health. “The hustle and bustle of life is for the living. If you don’t take care of your wellbeing, eventually you must do so when you find yourself lying in the hospital bed. So, COVID-19 taught me the importance of staying healthy and I’m now more conscious of my health.

