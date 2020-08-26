Bayelsa West Senatorial race: APC group insists on power sharing arrangement

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress, APC Mobilizations Group, Wednesday insisted on power sharing arrangement, calling on a former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, to jettison his decision of contesting for the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.

Disclosing this, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Ebide Brown, said in the statement that the stakeholders in the local government area would resist what he described as “any unconscionable assault on the zoning arrangement.

His words: “it was unjust and unfair for an Ekeremor person to contest in the Senatorial election with Fred Agbedi occupying the House of Representative seat in the National Assembly.

“No Candidate can undermine the tenets of the zoning arrangement and expect us to work for him.

”We have resolved not to work for any candidate from Ekeremor because it is wrong. The candidate of APC in the Senatorial bye election should be from Sagbama since Hon. Fred Agbedi is in the House of Representatives now. We cannot deviate from the zoning arrangement between Sagbama and Ekeremor.

“The zoning arrangement must be honoured for the sake of posterity and I expect my party, the APC to do so. We cannot just go against the wishes of the people.” he said.

Similarly, some stakeholders in Bayelsa state, have equally faulted the decision of Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, to join the contest for the vacant Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat.

This Political stakeholders noted that his ambition violates an unwritten agreement on power rotation between the two local government areas making up the district.

The position of Senator and member of House of Representatives in Bayelsa West Senatorial District are shared between the two councils namely, Sagbama and Ekeremor.

The top political stakeholders held a meeting where it was decided that Ekeremor people should not contest the vacant position in adherence to the existing agreement on power rotation since they already have the incumbent House of Representatives member.

The Bayelsa West Senatorial seat became vacant following the resignation of Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo from the upper chambers to contest as the running mate to Gov Douye Diri.

Vanguard

