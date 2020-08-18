Bayelsa Assembly confirms 24 Commissioner nominees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The Bayelsa House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and cleared a list of 24 Commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, kicked off the screening exercise with an announcement that the Assembly had received a letter from the State Governor, requesting the House to screen the 24 Commissioner-nominees.

The screening, which took place on the floor of the House of Assembly Complex in Yenagoa, witnessed the nominees presenting themselves for the screening exercise, but the Assembly gave priority to all former lawmakers who were nominated as commissioners to be screened by asking them to take a bow and go.

Other nominees were subsequently screened one after the other in the hallowed chamber of the Assembly in an exercise that lasted for over four hours.

During the exercise, all the nominees‎ were asked various questions concerning their academic and professional competence, experience, and capacity to serve the state.

Those screened are Dr Promise Ekio, Chief David Alagoa, Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr Esau Andrew, Dr Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, Mr Stanley Braboke, Surv. Moses Teibowei and Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri.

Others are, Mr Dambo Birigha (SAN), Dr Iti Orugbani, Mr Otokito Federal, Miss Faith Opuene, Mr Obosi Churson, Mr Seikumo Ekisah, Engr. Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Mr Rex George, Mr Ebitein Tonyon, Dr Igwele Newton, and Mr Ayebaina Duba.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere said the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the commissioner-nominees appointments as enshrined in the Constitution.

He urged them to use their good office and the relationship they have with the Governor for the betterment of the state and impact in their assigned Ministries.

The Speaker called on the nominees to ‎strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government if eventually confirmed.

Ingobere, who expressed the resolve of the lawmakers to cooperate with the executive, said they would continue to put in place the necessary framework to engender good governance.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri had last Thursday forwarded the names of 24 nominees to the House for screening and confirmation six months after the governor assumed office.

