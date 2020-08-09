Bauchi PDP elects new exco ahead of LG elections

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

In preparation for local government election which is two months ahead, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected its new executives in Bauchi state to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The party elected its leaders in a congress held in Bauchi at the weekend.

At the end of the congress, the incumbent chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam like other executives, was re-elected for a second term after scoring about 3,000 votes in an unopposed contest.

Speaking on behalf of the elected officials of the party, the state chairman, Akuyam promised to work towards the advancement of the party in the state.

While thanking party members for giving them another mandate, Akuyam said that they will consolidate on the democratic dividends laid down by PDP led administration in the state to further deepen democracy.

He enjoined other party stakeholders not to relent in standing for justice and being transparent in their dealings in party affairs

Also speaking, the state governor Bala Mohammad represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, commended the delegates for exhibiting high sense of maturity during the exercise while commending the chairman and members of the congress electoral committee from Abuja for what he called a ‘satisfactory’ job.

VANGUARD

