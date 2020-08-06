Vanguard Logo

Bauchi Gov appoints Special Assistant on Unmarried Women

Special Assistant on unmarried women
Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as Special Assistant on unmarried women.

This was contained in the appointment letter dated 4th August, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Sab’iu Baba where it was stated that the appointee was to resume office with immediate effect.

“I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant Woman Affairs (Unmarried).

“The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of handwork, honesty and absolute loyalty. I would expect you utilize all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate,” the letter reads in part.

