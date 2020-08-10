Battle against killer herdsmen serious in over 200 Igbo communities, 10 states —INC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday, said that Operation Lion Walk against killer herdsmen camping in the forests of Igboland has been enforced in over two hundred communities and ten Igbo-speaking states.

According to the group’s President, Chilos Godsent, it’s remaining six Igbo states to complete the Operation Lion Walk agenda.

He however, called on other communities that have not implemented the agenda to do so early enough before the killer herdsmen would crush them.

Also, the INC President warned the Miyetti Allah group to stop its members’ invasion plan and setting up of security outfit as such would be severely defeated.

He said: “We note that since the historic launch of Operation Ije Agu on 15th June 2020, over two hundred communities and pro-Igbo associations and groups across the Igbo nation have taken it upon themselves to comb their forests and evict every trace of the killer herdsmen and all criminal gangs who were illegally hiding in many of our forests.

“We sincerely appreciate the compliance of many communities and groups in the enforcement of Operation Ije Agu at this critical time in our history. We will not relent in combing our forests to arrest, dislodge and flush out any trace of the killer herdsmen and other criminal gangs hiding in our forests or patrolling with dangerous arms in the Igbo nation territories.

“We note that since the launch of the operation, hundreds of killer herdsmen and many criminal gangs who were hiding in the various forests in many communities have been evicted from many of these forests while some have relocated deep into the forests or to other forests.

“Recently, Miyetti Allah announced that their proposed mischievous nationwide vigilante security outfit is already in force in the thirty six states of Nigeria.

“Consequent upon the above, the Igbo National Council (INC) is not in doubt that the Miyetti Allah will regret if they dare step into any community in Igbo states with arms in disguise of any form.”

INC expressed happiness, saying: “We appreciate that Operation Ije Agu has taken strong roots in ten states and we are working tirelessly to expand the operation to the remaining six states that have not fully commenced the operation due to logistic and technical issues that are already being addressed.

“Finally, the Igbo National Council (INC) wishes to salute the courage and patriotism of Igbo youths, Igbo communities, traditional vigilante security outfits and pro-Igbo groups that have risen up to the task of defending the Igbo nation from the several threats of invasion by killer herdsmen and their international allies.

“We are not cowards and can never be cowards. We once more reaffirm that open grazing is an illegal and a criminal offence in Igbo land and therefore, any group violating it does so at its own risk.

“In addition, INC worldwide may be compelled to declare Miyetti Allah persona non grata in Igbo states if the group continues to threaten our peaceful existence as a free nation.”

Vanguard

