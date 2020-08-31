BASG mulls procurement of N50m sanitation equipment – Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi State Government is set to procure more environmental sanitation equipment, earmarking N50 million toward ensuring a clean and tidy environment.

Malam Hamisu Shira, the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

The equipment to be procured include one unit of wheel loader, incinerators and other relevant working tools to ensure optimal performance and regular sanitation.

Shira noted that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, held last week, was fully observed in Bauchi town, in line with the state government’s directive.

He said the exercise achieved 100 per cent compliance and the remaining 19 local government areas would also observed the sanitation day from September on a continuous exercise.

He explained that his ministry would ensure synergy with the state House of Assembly in order to enact laws that would further protect the environment against abuses.

The commissioner commended the residents for complying strictly with the rules governing the sanitation exercise, as according to him, they participated in the sanitation exercise.

READ ALSO:

He also lauded the efforts of the state Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) for the diligence of its cleaners in maintaining daily sanitation in the city.

He said the cardinal objectives of Gov. Bala Mohammed administration were to ensure sanitation and hygienic behaviour across the 20 existing local government areas.

He added that they would not relent in making the environment clean and tidy. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: