Barcelona to pay Liverpool £4.5m for Coutinho’s Champions League win

By Emmanuel Okogba

In what could best be described as rubbing salt into injury, Barcelona will reportedly pay Liverpool a fee of around £4.5m for having Philippe Coutinho in the Bayern Munich side that won the UEFA Champions League.

According to reports, Barcelona will pay Coutinho’s former club, Liverpool, a sum because the Brazil international won the Champions League with Bayern – a clause found in the player’s contract that took him to Barcelona.

The Mirror reports the fee to be to the tune of £4.5m (€5m). The clause is player specific and not club specific, which states that the clause regarding a Champions League victory did not specify that it had to be triggered while playing for Barcelona.

Marca also reports that Barcelona did not consider the fee to be expensive as they expected Coutinho to help the club win the Champions League – which in itself boasts a huge financial reward.

Coutinho failed to replicate the form that drew Barcelona’s admiration after the club made him their most expensive player ever with a €120 million (£106m/$130m) signing fee, a situation that led to him being loaned to Bayern Munich.

Coutinho came back to haunt his parent club, scoring the last two goals that wrapped up an 8-2 hammering last week.

With Bayern not exercising the option to buy the player, Coutinho will return to Camp Nou – a repercussion the Spanish side will now have to deal with.

Clubs like Arsenal have already shown interest in the midfielder as Barcelona hopes to offload the player amid a potential club overhaul.

VANGUARD

