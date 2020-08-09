Barcelona target Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona have offered Man City player Bernardo Silva key squad status in an attempt to bring him to the Nou Camp.

According to The Telegraph, Barca are keen to sign the Portuguese playmaker and have given him the chance to become an important first-team player.

The offer would make Silva, along with Lionel Messi, one of the most integral players at the club.

Silva has been in fine form this season and is expected to play in the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon next weekend.

However, his status in the Man City lineup is under threat from emerging talent Phil Foden. The England wonderkid is poised to break into the first team following repeated compliments from manager Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona are aware of this and are reportedly trying to tempt Silva away from the Etihad. The coronavirus pandemic means the La Liga giants don’t have the funds to buy the player outright, so they’re looking at more creative ways of signing him.

One method that could be explored is a player exchange.

Barca right-back Nelson Semedo has commonly been linked with a move to Man City and could become part of an exchange deal.

Miralem Pjanic has already moved to Barca this summer after he was involved in a swap deal with Juventus for Arthur Melo.

One stumbling block for Club President Josep Bartomeu will be the offer of trophies.

If Barca fail to win the Champions League, it will result in their first trophy-less season in years. Real Madrid won the league, while Valencia were crowned Copa Del Ray champions.

Meanwhile, Silva will be on the hunt for the Premier League next season after finishing second to dominant champions Liverpool.

And given the fact that they’re still in with a shout of winning the Champions League, it may take a huge offer to convince Silva to move.

