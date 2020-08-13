Breaking News
Barca are more reliant on Messi than ever ― Former Madrid boss, Schuster

Lionel Messi, Jerzy Dudek
Barcelona’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 7, 2020. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Barcelona are more dependent on Lionel Messi than they have ever been, according to Bernd Schuster.

After surrendering their advantage at the top of LaLiga and losing out on the title to arch-rivals Real Madrid, Messi ensured Barca did not suffer further disappointment in the Champions League.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a tremendous solo goal in the last-16 second leg against Napoli last Saturday, while he had another seemingly legitimate goal ruled out by VAR.

Messi’s effort helped Barca to a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou, setting up a quarter-final date with Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Former Barca midfielder Schuster has been unimpressed by the team’s displays, claiming they have never been more reliant on Messi than they are under Quique Setien.

“If you compare the two teams, Bayern have the full squad and are more complete on the pitch. That’s because Barcelona are more dependent on Messi this season than they have ever been,” Schuster told Bild.

“There used to be players like Neymar and [Andres] Iniesta alongside him, but after that, they couldn’t bring in any world-class players.

“It has to be said Messi can still win games on his own. He has the quality to score goals against Bayern and decide the game on his own.

“You have to say that [Messi can beat Bayern]. There are only two options for Barcelona this season: either Messi scores the goal or they have a world-class day in the game without the ball.”

Bayern will need to overcome Barca to keep their treble hopes alive, having already won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

