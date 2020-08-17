Bandits kill soldiers, injure two during gunfight in Niger state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Military said on Monday that some soldiers deployed for Operation Whirl Punch to fight armed bandits in Niger State were killed while two other sustained injuries during a clearance raid at Tashan Kate.

The bandits however suffered heavy consequences as an unspecified number were felled by superior troops during the raid at their camp, which was destroyed.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations made the disclosure in an update.

He said, “In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to rid criminal elements out of the North-Central region of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Punch have recorded tremendous success against armed bandits.

“Following credible intelligence on the activities of armed bandits attack at Tashan Kare, in Niger State, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and made contact with the bandits.

“The gallant troops engaged the armed bandits with superior firepower killing unspecified number while others fled in disarray into the bushes.

“Sadly own troops suffered 3 casualties while 2 others were wounded in action. Exploitation is ongoing. Details to follow.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.”

