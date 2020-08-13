Banditry in Katsina will soon fizzle out – Senator Barkiya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

VICE Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Kabir Barkiya Abdullah, All Progressives Congress, APC, Katsina Central has said that the incessant killings and armed banditry in Katsina State and North West will soon fizzle out.

Speaking with Journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Senator Abdullah who noted that the prevalence of the crime is being seriously tackled by both the federal and state government, said, “Banditry in Katsina is no doubt worrisome because some of the abductors were even from my own local government , but going by serious counter offensives being launched against the mindless criminals from Military and Police Commands within and outside the State, the crime will soon be a thing of the past.

“All hands are on deck in the state by all stakeholders in getting the bandits out , which will surely come to pass very soon.

“Strategies already mapped out for that by both the State and federal government cannot be disclosed here but the heat is seriously on the criminals now ”

Recall that the Governor of the State , Aminu Bello Masari had last week in Abuja at the Presidential Villa , lamented to President Muhamnadu Buhari that Nine out of the 34 local government councils in the State were under the siege of the armed bandits

Speaking further, Senator Abdullah said that unlike banditry , Katsina is more or less free from Coronavirus pandemic, as most citizens go about their daily endeavours even without using face masks.

He explained that during the peak of the pandemic across the country, all the Stakeholders in Katsina , particularly the three serving Senators , collaborated with the State government in terms of sensitization of the people and palliatives to the indigents across the state.

Senator Abdullah said, “There is no any lockdown as a result of Coronavirus in Katsina State now as people across the 34 local government go about their daily endeavours without any fear of contracting the disease as it was few months back.

“Infact, many of the people in the state seem to be fed up with usage of facemasks and to the glory of the Almighty Allah, without any new incidences of contraction.”

