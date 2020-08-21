Banditry, big issue, says IGP; law to rejig military coming

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi & Tordue Salem

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and military high command have raised alarm over the international dimension to the problem of banditry and terrorism in the country, saying most of the arms deployed for these criminal acts, especially in the north, were brought in foreigners.

This is coming as a law to restructure the military and other security agencies, through special funding to tackle insecurity in the country more effectively is underway in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), and six others, is entitled: “An Act to Provide Special Financial Support for the Revamping of the Nigerian Armed Forces Personnel and the Provision of Modern Security and Defence Equipment and for Related Matters.”

Speaking at a Town hall meeting on peace and security in Zuru, Kebbi State, yesterday, the IGP said an investigation revealed that most of the bandits in the country are foreigners.

He said it was discovered that most of them are members of the Islamic State of West Africa, stressing that the issue is a “big one”.

Bandits are foreigners — IGP

He said: “We have realized that most of the banditry have international dimension. The bandits come from outside the country. We arrested Sudanese, Nigeriens and Malians, among other nationals.

“We also believe that because of what is happening in the North-East and the fact that military troops are doing a great job in the fight against insurgency there, most of the bandits are running toward the North-West of the country and we have evidence.

“When we operated in Kaduna, Birnin-Gwari, where we attacked a group of bandits, we realized that most of them came from Islamic State of West Africa, who are terrorists, kidnapping for ransom.

“So, the issue is not at the level you are looking at it, it is a big issue and we must work together to address it.”

Adamu said he was accompanied by a high powered delegation, comprising heads of intelligence community in the country, because of the seriousness the President attached to security issues.

The IGP urged every Nigerian to see the fight against insecurity as a collective responsibility which everyone must key into.

He said: “During one of our briefings on security to the President, the issue of insecurity was seriously discussed as it affects the north-west in particular and we saw an emerging trend from Zuru emirate.

“The President ordered us to move to Zuru and listen to the stakeholders and come up with a solution on how to bring lasting peace to Zuru emirate and that’s why we are here.”

He also reiterated the need for citizens to provide reliable and intelligent information about suspicious elements in society to security agencies.

‘Local vigilante groups fuel insecurity’

According to the IGP, security operatives have found that insecurity is fuelled by the activities of “Yan Sa Kai” (local vigilantes), who went out of control because of lack of command in Zamfara and Katsina states.

“What fueled insecurity in terms of banditry in Zamfara is what is fueling insecurity in Katsina and invariably the same here in Kebbi State.

“When the situation was so bad in Zamfara, we brought all the stakeholders and in another development, we met with all the governors from the north-west to Katsina.

“A lot was discussed and we realised that Zamfara’s situation was caused by the problem of “Yan Sa Kai”. This is because there was no control of command of the activities of Yan Sa Kai.

“When we moved to Katsina State, we wanted to know what had been fueling the banditry and reprisal attacks.

“Again, it was the activities of Yan Sa Kai because they organized themselves genuinely to protect their environment, their communities and their families but there was no command of control, so they went out of control and that is what is happening now in Kebbi State.”

Military’s radar now on foreigners

Similarly, the Military High Command is now to beam the searchlight on foreigners, both within and outside the country, following new discoveries of the modus operandi of how foreigners now disguise and ferry arms and ammunition into the country for bandits, terrorists and other criminal gangs operating in the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who disclosed this yesterday, said the essence is to halt the supply chain of the arms and ammunition supply.

He said the military has sent a passionate appeal to Nigerians, particularly those living in communities bordering the country’s neighbours to remain vigilant and pass information to security agencies when they noticed the untoward action of arms movement by foreigners.

Enenche said it is against this backdrop that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Forward Operating Base, Sabon-Birni LGA of Sokoto State on August 15, 2020, after an undercover operation, successfully smashed a notorious illegal arms smuggling syndicate which specialized in massive arms supply to bandits in the North-West from across international borders.

“Three suspects, all Nigerien citizens, were intercepted at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State with 6 AK-47 rifles, 3 AK-47 rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition concealed in various parts of their vehicle.

“It, therefore, goes to show that some of the security challenges in the country have external influence. The suspects are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation before being handed over to the prosecuting agency,” the Defence spokesman said.

General Enenche also disclosed that 14 armed bandits were killed in the last one week by troops after several gunfire fights in the North West zone.

What Armed Forces’ve been doing, by DHQ

Giving an update of armed forces operations to rid the nation of criminal elements across the country, he said: “In the North East zone, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to exhibit sustained resilience in the fight against terrorism in the North East zone of the country.

“During the period, troops successfully conducted aggressive clearance operations and dominated the theatres of operation, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted comprehensive precision strikes, to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation Hail Storm.

“Several air interdiction operations were conducted at identified Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno State.

“These attacks were conducted at Tumbuma Baba, on August 16, 2020, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad. Additionally, the logistics facilities of BHT at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad were also destroyed on August 17, 2020.

“The attack on the locations scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing no fewer than 20 terrorists and destroying their structures. Several BHT and ISWAP commanders were also killed and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the eastern part of the Sambisa Forest.’’

In the South-South zone, Enenche said Nigerian Navy ship Pathfinder patrol team, under Operation Delta Safe, discovered an illegal refining site at Okorosa Creek.

According to him, the site had a reservoir laden with an estimated 943.47 barrels of product suspected to be crude oil but was deactivated.

He said: “Similarly, on August 14, 2020, another site was discovered at Yalama community in Akuku Toru LGA of Rivers State. The site, which had two metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 150,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, was deactivated.

“Also, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta, deployed on-board the Ocean Marine Solutions Houseboat along Yeye Creek in Burutu LGA of Delta State visited a previously deactivated illegal refining site around Fonkro Community.

“The site was observed to have been reactivated and had six ovens, seven surface metal storage tanks and three dugout pits cumulatively laden with about 120,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 566.08 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“The storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was earmarked for swamp buggy operation.

“Additionally, on August 15, 2020, at Ikpemu Community along Jones Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State, the patrol team intercepted and impounded a large wooden boat laden with about 132,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO.”

House of Reps working on bill to restructure military, others

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has come up with a bill to facilitate the passage of a law to restructure the military and other security agencies, through special funding to tackle insecurity in the country more effectively is underway in the House of Representatives.

The sponsors in section 1(1) of the bill seek to establish “The Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund, which shall be the depository of all funds received under this Bill.”

The piece of legislation, seeks to also task the Federal Inland Revenue Service with the collection of revenue that will statutorily accrue to the Security Fund.

The agencies that will be remitting money to the Fund include the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, and the Ministry of Finance with funds from Value Added Tax, VAT.

The Fund is also to be funded by special intervention funds, monies realized through air ticket sales contract, take-off grants from federal and state governments and cargo sales, among others.

“The Support Fund, comprises an amount constituting one per cent of the total money accruing to the Federation Account, 0.5 percent of profit made from investment of the National Sovereign Wealth Fund, by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, an amount constituting one per cent of Value Added Tax remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, any take-off grant and special intervention fund as may be provided by the Federal Government, states and local governments of the federation; an amount constituting one per cent of the air ticket contract charter and cargo sales charge to be collected by the airlines and paid over to the support fund.

“Aids, grant and all assistance from international agencies, non-governmental organizations and private sectors, and money derived from investments made by the Support Fund,an amount accruing from Annual National Fund raising as may from time to time be conducted by the Board, provided that all funds received by the Fund shall not be spent until it is appropriated by the National Assembly.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, shall be responsible for the collection of the funds and remittance to the Support Fund.

“The support fund should be utilized for the purchase of modern and state-of-the art military equipment and machinery for the Nigerian Armed Forces, for continuous training and acquisition of knowledge and skills by personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces all over the world for improved proficiency in use of modern operational equipment and machinery,” the bill stated.

The Fund, according to the bill, will “carry out such other activities as considered necessary for the attainment of the objectives of this bill. The objectives of the bill is to provide for efficient management and control of the support Fund established under this bill for training and retraining of personnel of the Armed Forces, acquisition of modern and state-of the-art equipment and other related facilities for the enhancement of the skills of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces to make them more efficient and result-oriented in the handling of the fight against any form of insurgency and all external aggression against the Nigerian state.”

The bill also states that “the provisions of this Bill and Support Fund established under section 4 of this Bill, shall apply to all personnel of Nigerian Armed Forces, serving anywhere in the world for the overall improvement and efficiency in the discharge of their duties, with strict adherence to laid down rules of engagement.”

The bill, however, states that the “operations of the Support Fund established under Section 4 of this Bill shall be subject to review after every five years by the National Assembly.”

The proposed bill also seeks to make the President of the country chairman of the Fund, while an Executive Secretary, acts as an administrator of the Fund.

