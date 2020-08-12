Babalakin has ridiculed, stepped on UNILAG’s regulation, Prof Oboh tells Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

A representative of the Senate in the Governing Council, Professor Bola Oboh, has lamented that the ProChancellor, Babawale Babalakin, has trampled on the regulation of the University of Lagos with the abrupt removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Professor Oboh in a statement reacting to the twist around the leadership of the University of Lagos on Wednesday queried the action of Babalakin for not giving VC Ogundipe a chance to defend himself before his removal.

Oboh in a statement to the University’s Senate said: “Dear Senate members, the University of Lagos regulation has been stepped on and ridiculed. Babawale Babalakin, the ProChancellor waited for the tenure of Prof. Chukwu and Prof Familoni to end, to call an Emergency Council meeting.

“Based on the Dagari report, without allowing the VC to defend himself, the ProChancellor called for a vote for the removal of the VC. I (Prof. Oboh), Prof. Odukoya, Prof. Leshi and John Momoh voted against the removal of the VC. Six persons (excluding Babalakin) voted for.

“Babalakin then went ahead to announce the removal of the VC. Dear Senate members, the procedure for removal of persons in the office is clear and this was pointed out to Babalakin several times but he turned deaf ears. He said he will announce the Ag. Vice-Chancellor at 5 pm. I have excused myself that I need to report to Senate members the shameful act currently ongoing. Please let us arise to fight this.

‘Thank you.”

