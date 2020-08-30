B3ThaPlug “What It Cost Me” drops September 20

Kindly Share This Story:

B3ThaPlug—born Travon Cosby— is back like he never left. Having been on a very long hiatus, the Savannah rapper is prepping his return debut “What It Cost Me” for a September 20 release. It will be preceded by a handful of follow up singles, joints as well as videos.

What It Cost Me is B3’s first solo release since he took down all his previous drops and he’s coming out afresh. Despite the pandemic he continues to grind.

Speaking to Lambo Xtra in July, B3 opened up more about the come back debut and said: “The song is still cooking and I want to be sure that I put the best stuff on there. I’m also trying to see if a feature will be needed or I just go about releasing it the way it currently is.”

The multi-talented rapper has confirmed that his latest work is expected to arrive this fall.

Vanguard

