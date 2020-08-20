Ayokunle Ayoko: Nigerian in-house counsel blazing the trail in corporate counsel practice

Kindly Share This Story:

Ayokunle Ayoko is fast gaining huge fame as one of the more notable and successful In-House Counsels in Nigeria.

Ayoko is skilled in legal aspects of corporate finance, sports law, legal advisory, corporate and commercial practice, and has worked in the banking, finance, insurance and manufacturing industries.

Recounting an experience that changed and opened a new path in his career, he said:

“Fair enough, I have had an excellent career so far. 2014 – 2015 for instance was a great year for me on a career level. I had been hardworking the previous year and was expecting some advancement.

However, I was not expecting the huge show of trust in my ability by the then Group Company Secretary of FBN Holdings Plc, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo who recommended my appointment as Company Secretary to the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc’s three insurance subsidiaries–FBN Insurance Limited, FBN General Insurance Limited (both jointly owned by FBN Holdings Plc and Sanlam, South Africa) and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited.”

Speaking further,” I was effectively the youngest person to occupy these roles historically for the three companies. This opened up a new path and allowed me experience and gain knowledge from some of the top directors in these organizations.” he said.

He later joined leading paints manufacturer Berger Paints Nigeria Plc in 2018 as Company Secretary and Legal Advisor.

Having established a strong consulting reputation internationally, Mr. Ayoko has provided consultancy and advisory services to local and international firms on diverse areas on the financial and legal eco-system.

Mr. Ayoko also moderates and facilitate training programs for Directors, Company Secretaries and corporate governance enthusiasts. Most recently, he moderated a parley of Corporate Counsels organized by Kaizen Academy Ltd with the two of the three presidential candidates for the NBA Presidency, prior to the election.

Ayoko graduated from the University of Ibadan where he had a 2nd Class Upper Degree in Law. In 2006, he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Enugu, after which he was called to bar.

He is currently undertaking a postgraduate program at the University of South Wales.

VANGUARD

