AXA Mansard announces divestments from pension subsidiary

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group, has said that it has divested from its subsidiary, AXA Mansard Pensions Limited.

The company, in a statement said that after obtaining shareholders’ approval at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on the 13th of February 2020, the company commenced the process of divestment by appointing Messer Rand Merchant Bank as the Financial Advisers while Aluko & Oyebode acted as the Legal Advisers on the transaction.

It stated: “Upon completion of a bid process, Eustacia Limited (a member of the Verod Group) was selected as the preferred bidder. The Company along with the minority shareholder entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Eustacia Limited to divest the entire issued ordinary share capital of AXA Mansard Pensions comprising of 60 percent shareholding (2,067,672,000 shares) held by AXA Mansard Insurance plc and 40 percent shareholding (1,378,448,000 shares) held by the minority shareholder.

“The divestment has received letters of ‘No Objection’ from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), National Pension Commission (PENCOM), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The completion of the divestment is subject to the receipt of the final approval of the National Pension Commission.”

Commenting on the divestment, Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc said: “This transaction marks a new step in AXA´s broader strategy to focus on and grow our life, property & casualty (P&C) and health businesses across all its geographies.

“The AXA Group sees great potential in the Nigerian insurance market and believes AXA Mansard is ideally placed to capture these opportunities, thanks to its market leadership positions in health insurance, property & casualty and life insurance. We plan to capitalize on our successes to further build our capabilities and continue to deliver the best offers and services to our customers”.

Speaking on the transaction, Dapo Akisanya, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Pensions Limited said, “We are confident about Verod’s strong commitment to providing the Company with the requisite support to actualize our promise to our clients and stakeholders.

As a West African investor with deep local knowledge and presence, we look forward to harnessing Verod’s unique, and world-class attributes towards setting new standards in the industry. Verod has the capacity, expertise, and network, to support the business to continue to expand and to provide innovative solutions for the benefit of our current and future clients.”

“We strongly believe that this is the ideal time to enter the market and that AXA Mansard Pensions provides an excellent beachhead from which to establish a consolidated position and gain market share,” said Eric Idiahi, Partner at Verod.

Vanguard

