Average cost of 5kg cooking gas decreased to N1,971.34 in July — NBS

The average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) has decreased to N1,971.34 in July from N1973.95 in June.

The statistics are contained in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) Price Watch (July 2020) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on its website on Tuesday.

According to NBS, the decrease is by 0.13 per cent month-on-month and by -2.64 per cent year-on-year.

Also, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas were Bauchi with N2,485.80, Borno with N2,390.14 and Adamawa with N2,384.21.

However, states with the lowest average price were Ebonyi with N1,703.32, Jigawa with N1,616.67 and Imo with N1,611.11.

Similarly, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas decreased to N4,126.82 in July from N4,139.18 in June.

The decrease is by -0.30 per cent month-on-month and by -2.12 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Akwa Ibom with N4,634.39, Cross River with N4,592.11 and Bayelsa with N4,568.18.

Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of the same were Kano with N3,680, Oyo with N3,687.50 and Kaduna with N3,754.29.

In a related report, the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N335.54 in July from N334.08 in June.

The increase is by 0.44 per cent month-on-month and by 6.17 per cent year-on-year.

The report by the NBS is titled: “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (July 2020).”

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba with N389.58, Sokoto with N386.60 and Edo with N384.52.

Also, states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa with N250.95, Rivers with N270.82 and Zamfara with N277.27.

Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased to N1,207.43 in July from N1,202.04 in June.

The increase is by 0.45 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -0.31 per cent year-on-year.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi with N1,392.14, Borno with N1,380.60 and Plateau with N1,340.

Furthermore, states with the lowest average price per gallon were Osun with N1,005.42, Anambra with N1,053.93 and Delta with N1,072.50. (NAN)

