Aura Magazine unveils Miss United States as new brand ambassador

Aura Magazine has unveiled Miss United States 2018-Present. Andromeda Osam Peters as new Global Brand Ambassador, and the embodiment of a distinctive quality that seems surrounded by people.

Aura is a worldwide lifestyle magazine that focuses on covering Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Arts & Culture and Sex & Relationship to inspire women to express themselves. Having top celebrities like Nancy Isime, Toni Tones, Seyi shay, Beverly Naya and Simi Drey and Susan Garland Grace her Cover.

“Aura is such an iconic and groundbreaking brand, a champion of women, and I am so happy to be part of this family now,” says Andromeda Peters.

“There’s a cultural shift happening, which Aura celebrates, where feminine power is recognized, and I’m so proud that I get to witness and live this amazing change.”

“Aura has always celebrated and championed strong, independent women on her iconic covers. Andromeda Peters touts a Master’s Degree in Social Work and Bachelor’s in Psychology with a minor in Theatre and is a licensed clinical therapist and life coach. A strong, and passionate woman, an advocate for others. She captures the beauty, strength, modernity and boldness that Aura represents,” said Akhigbe Iverson, Editor in Chief of Aura.

Andromeda Peters will begin appearing on behalf of Aura across all media platforms beginning July 2020

For additional information on Aura Magazine visit www.aura.com.ng, #and follow @Auramagazine on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @Auramagazines on Twitter.

