Attah Igala: You’ve no right to announce demise of Oboni, Solicitors warns media

Arogbonlo Israel

Solicitors to His Royal Majesty, Dr.Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II and Igala Area Traditional Council have faulted the announcement of the demise of the monarch which runs contrary to the culture and tradition of the people.

Recall the death of the Kogi’s paramount ruler was made public on Thursday, August 27 by most of the biggest media houses in the country without the official statement being released by the council.

Consequently, they are seeking the immediate withdrawal of such announcements and presentations by all the media platforms.

In a statement issued on Friday, the solicitors, Chief Festus Oguche and Dr D.D. Makolo stated categorically that the whole idea of the announcement was however predicated on a certain fundamental misconception of the underpinnings of the Igala culture and tradition.

Unfortunately, they said, some of the purveyors of the falsehood are Igala sons who should have known better.

“It is utmost dismay that we noticed the peddling of certain information both on social and mainstream media announcing the demise of the Attah Igala.

”We state here categorically the whole idea of this announcement is predicated on a certain fundamental misconception of the underpinnings of the Igala culture and tradition.

“Unfortunately, some of the purveyors of this falsehood are Igala sons who should have known better.

”Firstly, Attah Igala Never Dies. He lives in perpetuity.

“Secondly, the incumbent on the throne being a mortal person may pass on, but the fact about his demise or death remains in abeyance.

”If at all it does happen or whenever such happens, it remains in abeyance until it is formally announced from the palace in accordance with the dictates of Igala culture and tradition.

“It does not lie on the media to announce the death of an Attah, without confirmation from the royal stool. Doing that is tantamount to the desecration of the whole essence of Igala culture and tradition.

”Suffice to mention that Attah Igala stool is a sacred one imbued with a high level of traditional paraphernalia and the act of announcing the demise in a speculative manner is a grave desecration of the ancient traditional stool.

“From the foregoing, we humbly seek the immediate withdrawal of such announcement by all media platforms in obeisance to the requirement of traditions and the rights of the good people of Igala Kingdom.

”We, therefore, expect a high level of responsibility from the media as the tradition of the Igala people is a recognisable one and consistent with the practice globally in monarchical systems”, the statement concludes.

Vanguard News

