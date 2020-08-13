Atletico superstar Oblak fully focused on Champions League

Kindly Share This Story:

Jan Oblak will only consider his Atletico Madrid future once their Champions League run is over.

The Slovenian goalkeeper has been touted as a possible target for Chelsea after impressing over six seasons with Atletico.

Ahead of their clash with RB Leipzig on Thursday, Oblak said all his focus was on that quarter-final as Diego Simeone’s side attempt to become champions of Europe for the first time.

Winning the Europa League two years ago strengthened Atletico’s resolve to go on and win the Champions League, the competition in which they were runners-up in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

“This is not the time for that, now it’s Leipzig,” he told AS when asked about rumoured Chelsea interest.

“I reflect on the season when the last game is over and hopefully we have three left. Then there will be time to talk. But first, Leipzig. I really want to get through.

“All of us who are here [in Lisbon] deserve it, but I hope our moment has come. It’s difficult to think beyond this game, you have to beat Leipzig and then look at other things.

“But I couldn’t be happier for me, for the team and for all at Atletico if we win this Champions League.”

Atletico’s preparations for the game have been disrupted by the positive COVID-19 tests of two players, forward Angel Correa and defender Sime Vrsaljko.

Oblak said everyone had been “a bit stressed by the tests”, adding it was “a shame” that Correa and Vrsaljko had to stay behind in Madrid.

“I have not spoken much with them, but I have messaged them and they are fine, they do not have any symptoms or any problems,” Oblak said.

The Atletico keeper may be privately glad that Leipzig will be without Timo Werner, the striker who has moved on to Chelsea.

But he was not willing to say as much, instead suggesting the Bundesliga outfit can find ways to compensate for the loss of the former attacking spearhead.

“Leipzig with and without Werner are a slightly different team, but they are neither better nor worse,” Oblak said. “They have many options, a lot of quality and this year throughout the season they have shown it in the German league and in the Champions League.”

