ASUU kicks against alleged takeover of institute by Kano Govt

Academic Staff Union of Universities, Kano State University of Science and Technology (ASUU-KUST) has urged the state government not to take over its Hospitality and Tourism Institute, Daula.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Union, Muhammad Sani-Gaya and Murtala Muhammad, it said that the action would be inimical to the educational development of the state.

“ASUU expresses dismay on the Kano State Government decision regarding the taking over of the Hospitality and Tourism Institute (former Daula Hotel), contained in a letter dated Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

“This action is a breach of the university autonomy as enshrined in the University Law and the University (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003,” it said.

The Union said the university was running courses which include: Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB); Pre-Degree, Diplomas in Tourism, Hospitality among others at the institute.

It added that the University Senate had also approved Part-Time Degree Programmes for 2020/2021 academic year as well as proposed Bsc Hospitality, Tourism, and Transportation at the institute.

“The union called on the government to reverse the idea of commercialising facilities meant for public purposes especially the institution of learning.“

In a reaction, Dr Mariya Mahmood-Bunkure, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, said the state government has not given a final decision on the issue.

Mahmood-Bunkure, in a Short Message Service (SMS) to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that: “I was with ASUU KUST Branch yesterday (Thursday) in my office. We had a discussion on the matter.

“I told them what I know is that the government has not given approval to any investor.

“And; we have learned that the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council are going to meet with the Visitor of the institution. So, I think we should await the outcome of the meeting”.

