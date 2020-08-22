Aseyin-in-Council adopts September 20 to commence 3 days Oro festival

Kindly Share This Story:

….calls on police to ensure prosecution of the apprehended kidnap gang

By Adeola Badru

THE Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr.)Abdul-Ganiy Adekunle Salaudeen Oloogunebi (Ajinese 1) and his High Chiefs have announced that the 2020 Oro Festival would commence in the evening of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

The monarch, in a press statement made available to newsmen at the weekend, declared that the festival would take three days only for the purpose of making appeasements and rituals for the progress of the leadership of Nigeria, Oyo State as well as sons and daughters of the ancient town at home in the Diaspora.

Apart from the September 19 commencement day, the statement further highlighted that Saturday, September 26, would be the ‘Ije’ (Seventh) Day while Tuesday, October 6, 2020, would be the 15th (Itadogun) Day when specific rituals and prayers would be made at strategic points and areas of the town.

He declared that except for the three days, every other day within the stated periods were free for males and females in the town and travellers to move and do their businesses.

Aseyin used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde and members of his cabinet as well as security agencies in the state for their support towards the success of the festival in the past, saying the community looked forward to more collaboration.

“We are using this opportunity to call on all sons and daughters of the town and travellers to note the dates of the three days and tell others, Oro festival is strictly to appease our gods and make rituals for the progress of our country, state and community, we use the period to pray for our political leaders for better guidance from God and our sons and daughters at home and abroad to continue to thrive in their endeavours.”

“We appreciate the support we annually get from the State government and all the security agencies in the State, we look forward to having the same gesture this year.”

“On the security of lives and properties, we heard of the arrest of some young kidnappers in Oke-Ogun here about yesterday, it is our prayer that this case will not be swept under the carpet, we do not want Oke-Ogun to be the hotbed of kidnapping and sundry vices, they should be prosecuted accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others that might want to tread the same path,” the traditional advised.

