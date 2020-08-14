ASAP Hustle features Peruzzi in new single, Deliver

Kindly Share This Story:

Afrobeat singer/song writer, ASAP Hussle, has released a new single, Deliver featuring Peruzzi. A statement by Tokindrumz Management, said the song would be launched today.

ASAP Hussle is signed up with Hussle Money Records. The single is set to launch on Friday today.

Deliver” is a love song recorded in ASAP Hussle’s unique style, a fusion of traditional afrobeat with modern influences.

The song is a passionate appeal by a love-lorn man pleading that his lover reconsider leaving him.

The single is also accompanied by a music video. It is expected that this will provide fans and new listeners the opportunity to experience his music visually as well as through sound.

Visuals for “Deliver” were recorded by ace filmmaker , Avalon Okpe

Find below pictures from the video:

