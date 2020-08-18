As Idumuje Ugboko Crisis Deepens: Why Prince Nonso Nwoko may never be king

Kindly Share This Story:

By CHIEDU OKEIBUNO

Until Friday, July 17, 2020, Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko, son of the late Obi Albert Nwoko III, OON, PhD, continued to sit on the throne of Idumuje-Ugboko as some supposed king.

A few praise singers, misinformed and misguided members of the village would come and pay mock respect to him as their king. They couldn’t find the will to speak truth to pseudo obiship. Men like Dr Gabriel Ifeanyi Ogbechie who ordinarily you expect to know better join in this naked dance of living a lie and claiming they have a king.

In his publication in Vanguard which he deceptively tagged ” The Quest for Peace in Idumuje-Ugboko: My Perspectives” Dr Ogbechie arrogantly told the world that there was no contention or controversy about who the king of Ugboko was and that he was sitting on the throne . He then added that he was only working to get his Staff of Office. How myopic and contradictory could a statement be. If there was no contention about the rightful king, why then should Staff of Office be an issue. Why would there standing court cases.

But on July 17, all doubts were cleared. Prince Nonso had questions to answer about many atrocities allegedly perpetrated against Idumuje-Ugboko people by him and his sponsors using thugs and terrorists. The police from Asaba came to whisk the supposed Obi away from a people’s palace like a common criminal.

Although the reason for his disgraceful arrest had long been known to some people but muted, what is known to all Anioma Nation’s Royal Fathers and people is that Nonso is a serial fugitive. He had breached the law on several occasions but the allegations of murder of Cyprian Kumiolun, a motor cycle rider right in front of Ugboko palace by hoodlums allegedly loyal to him is the height of the harrowing violence that Idumuje-Ugboko witnessed for one long brutish and gruesome week .

How could a man said to have so much blood on his hands be a king in a traditional setting like Idumuje-Ugboko. There is no town, village or hamlet in Anioma Nation that accepts a murderer for a long even if he was an undisputed Crown Prince. In fact , just being a suspect in a murder case is enough to declare a potential king persona non grata and forbidden from traditionally leading his people. Even kings have been dethroned and banished in ancient times for murder, how much more in an age of civilisation.

Many Idumuje-Ugboko natives this writer spoke with denied ever recognizing Nonso as their king. They insist it was the manipulation of a tiny elite who do not even visit their village. They all said they believed the news that Cyprian Kumiolun must have been murdered by thugs loyal to Nonso.

But Nonso has other alleged misdeeds that may fracture his dream of being an authentic king of Ugboko.

He also has a forgery crime on his head. In his grim desperation to prevent his cousin, Prince Ned Nwoko, from building a university in their village, he forged a letter and signed his ailing father’s signature claiming the 90 year old man he , Nonso, had rendered incommunicado at the time, denied ever approving some 90 hectares of land for a university. But this was a lie from the pit of hell. It was a solo act by Nonso, Prince Mbanefo Nwoko, Prince Ejimofor Fredrick Nwoko, Princes Richard Obiajulu Nwoko, Dennis Uwadiegwu and their despicable supporters to stop the university project, what should constitute good news not only to Ugboko, Anioma people and Delta state but Nigerians in general.

A FUGITIVE CAN NEVER BE A KING IN ANIOMA NATION

When the case of the curious letter in circulation got to the Commissioner of Police, Delta state, on September 14, 2015, courtesy of a petition by Prince Walters Eziashi , President of Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union , 2008–2012, it was investigated and the letter was discovered to be a product of forgery. Nonso , his brother, Prince Mbanefo and their clique of scofflaws were summoned by the police under the directive of the Delta State Director of Public Prosecution, DPP , and charged before the Chief Magistrate Court 1, Asaba in Suit No. SMC/420C/2016.

The court granted the suspects bail but subsequently revoked same due to their failure to keep to the terms of the bail. Nonso and his crew of miscellaneous criminals jumped bail and refused to appear in court long after the prosecution closed their case. The Prince, therefore, remained an outlaw. How could a hood on the run, in evasion of justice, call himself a king.

The police in Abuja has also invited Nonso over the Idumuje-Ugboko horrific attacks and murder for which he and others are now suspected in a terrorism case with Charge No. FHC/ABJ/11/19 instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Justice, Abuja. Four of the suspects have been arrested but granted bail under stiff conditions after long sojourn in prison.

Prince Nonso has refused to appear before the police or in court. He continues to live like a con claiming to be king until the police recently stormed the Ugboko palace to arrest him . Okey Ifejiokwu, the tainted President of IUDU and one of the suspects of the mayhem was picked on the streets of Issele Uku, headquarters of Aniocha North LGA, like a petty thief.

Nonso still locks up himself inside the palace. He can’t leave Ugboko to anywhere he is evading justice at different jurisdictions. He does not have Staff of Office, he has no support of Iyase, Odogwu or the Omu of Ugboko. How could he be a legitimate king. He knows deep inside him that time is ticking for him. He knows that the likes of Dr Ogbechie are paying him lip service but he has promised them all sorts of titles.

He does so because he badly needs their money to keep going. Deep in his mind, he knows he has gone too far into the evil forest and returning is as difficult as going forward. How could he be king with the atrocities perpetrated against his own people and against their potential development . And now he faces what will be an arduous and back-breaking murder trial. How will he ever become king of his once serene village.

HIS MENTAL CHALLENGES AND THE ALLEGED GENESIS

That Nonso may never be king seemed decreed from his early age.

According to palace sources, when Nonso passed the exam to read Medicine at the University of Benin, his father, HRM Obi Nwoko III, felt uncomfortable and told Nonso it was not the right course for a Prince of Idumuje-Ugboko even as he, the father, would have been happy to have a Medical Doctor as a son. The Obi took time to explain to Nonso that a Crown Prince of Idumuje-Ugboko who hoped to be a king must not see a dead body, what doctors call cadaver. This would be inevitable for a medical student as he would stand face to face with dead bodies in some of his courses. It was a taboo that would defile the Prince and rule him out of the line of kings, his disturbed dad told him. The king took enormous, stressful time to explain this to his son. But Nonso was adamant. His choice he told his dad, in unequivocal terms, was irrevocable.

So, Nonso proceeded to the University of Benin, Uniben, now in Edo state to read Medicine.

But there, Nonso’s brain deserted him. Whether this is spiritual or sheer mental problem may continue to be a contentious subject between some adherents of traditional beliefs and scientists. However, after failing his compulsory papers repeatedly, the school felt it was enough. In his last effort at 100 Level during the first semester of 1978/1979 academic session, Nonso scored 50 ( C) in Biology, 50% ( C) in Chemistry, 49% (D) in Physics and 49%(Pass) in General Studies. The school consequently asked him to withdraw due to what it tagged ill health and overstay. The school then urged his Parents/Guardians to give him all the help he might need to overcome his health challenge.

Medical report from the school and directed to his parents/guardian however allegedly stated that Nonso suffered brain fag, mental issues that made his continuing study at the school difficult. He was therefore advised to withdraw. And so Nonso left Uniben at the end of 1978/1979 session after many repeats. Many close to the palace allege that this mental issue has remained a secret source of worry to some of Nonso’s supporters as he continues to show flickers of unstable behavioural patterns. This mental instability some insisted was manifest in the manner he took sadistic joy in watching prominent men, women and young people dragged to his palace, flogged, brutalized and disgraced just because they disagreed with his crude agenda to be king without following Ugboko traditional process and his strange opposition to a university in the village. This mental instability for many in Idumuje-Ugboko is dreadful and effectively checkmates any ambition to make Prince Nonso a legitimate king of Ugboko.

THE MYSTERY SURROUNDING HIS FATHER’S DEATH

For the records, nobody has said Nonso killed his father. At least, not yet. But there are questions that only Nonso can best answer.

His father, HRM Obi Albert Nwoko III, was reported dead on February 6, 2017. But that morning a Palace Assistant was with him by 6.30am. Thereafter, he came out for breakfast around 9.15am. Then retired to his room. About an hour later, two of Nonso’s closest loyalists came into the palace minutes after the Obi’s little daughter, Princess Chidinma left the old king. The two men went in and about 40 minutes later , they emerged from the Obi’s room and told little Chidinma casually that her father was dead.

Question is, did he die before they came into the room? If so, why did it take them about 40 minutes to come out to inform the little girl and then held back the information from the eminent traditional leaders in the village ?

And why should they break such a grave news first to a little girl. Is that not cynical? Secondly, you ask, did they meet the man dying? If so, why didn’t they raise the alarm and call for help? Who did they alert? Third question naturally then is, did they strangle the weak, old man?

In all these what was Nonso’s reaction?

For this writer, it is curious that Nonso did not worry over the way the father suddenly died. Instead, he hurried to bury him without recourse to Ugboko’s culture, tradition and rites of passage. He buried a king without traditional rituals and without the icons and custodians of Ugboko culture. It could only take a man on the fringe of insanity to do this.

And same day his father died or was murdered, less than two hours after his burial, he installed himself king in a manner that confounded the entire people of Idumuje-Ugboko. There was not a single member of Obi-in-council, only Nonso’s few loyalists.

How could any sane man recognize such a monstrous character as king. The bonafide, honest people of Ugboko may be silent but deep inside they all scoff at Nonso and his demented few that call him king. They say he will never be their king when he has unanswered questions about their king’s death and his hands suspected to be tainted with blood.

BLOCKING INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF HIS FATHER’S DEATH

If Nonso did not find the courage to investigate the cause of his father’s demise , you would expect him to be happy that someone had picked the gauntlet.

Unlike Nonso, the Obi’s wives, Queen Faith Okwikwe Nwoko and Queen Ifeoma Nwoko could not be passive or perhaps indifferent about their husband’s sudden death. They saw all the secrecy and obnoxious acts that characterised the death and burial of their husband. So, they petitioned the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin, Abubakar Mohammed, now the Inspector General of Police to investigate the mysterious death of their husband.

As soon as Nonso heard this, he ran to the court in August, 2017, to obtain an Order of Mandamus stopping the police from investigating the cause or causes of his own father’s death. This came as a debilitating shock to Ugboko people. But he hadn’t finished yet. He proceeded to frustrate the case in court from being heard even though he was the complainant. It was not until June 3, 2019, almost two years later, that the case was struck out. A case that shouldn’t ordinarily last for more than three or four months took two years.

Ugboko people saw all these tragic drama playing out. They are suspicious, if not convinced that Nonso has something he is hiding. So, they may never stand up and call him their king because everything about him since their king’s demise remains shrouded in pitch darkness. If a poll is conducted today on whether their Prince, Nonso, should be crowned king, that is waving every other obstacle, there is no doubt that the resounding answer will be “No, No “.

LTHE TERRORISM CASE AGAINST HIM

The terrorism case at the Federal High Court in Abuja is perhaps the nemesis that Nonso may face. The case is not looking good. The reports are bad and the air wears a bad omen. Nonso, the Idumuje-Ugboko Prince, may be battling more for his life and freedom than for the throne. Already, some of the hoodlums and the masterminds including the controversial Okey Ifejoku have been arrested and charged. That Nonso will have his own date in court is a matter of time.

Terrorism carries death penalty or life in prison. The report of the police and civil society organisations, CSOs that visited Ugboko after the May 18-25, 2017 grisly violence strongly authenticated the grievous havoc that took place in that unforgettable one week of bedlam and horror. Two men were murdered, houses were torched, properties destroyed, men , women, youth brutalised. It was a historic catastrophe. This singular case may not only alter Prince Nonso’s life and destiny forever, it may hound those that financed the reign of terror. Nonso and his sponsors may not be in a position to think about the throne, sooner than later, they may be preoccupied with escaping life in jail. The eerie drum is sounding louder with each day and it is a warning of the looming judgement day for the Prince of Idumuje-Ugboko.

As desperation creeps in , his financiers have carried their propaganda to the television. But it is a bad strategy because they have no single document to back their blackmail and smear campaign. His opponents easily look formidable because they work with facts and they seem to stand solidly for truth.

Now add the fact that there are two other serious contenders for the throne and they are in court with Nonso.

Think of the most probable scenario that these litigations will be an endurance legal race to the Supreme Court. And that reaching the final court and getting judgement could take some 20 years or more, then you can almost say with iron- cast conviction that Prince Chukwunonso Justin Nwoko, if by some miracle, he does not end up in jail, may never, ever become king of Idumuje-Ugboko. Perhaps the only thread of hope is a possible amicable resolution of this dispute. But with government already involved in the terrorism case, saving Nonso may be quite an exacting job.

