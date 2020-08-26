Vanguard Logo

Arsenal, Everton battle over Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Denis, Newcastle United

At least three English Premier League clubs are interested in signing Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis.

Arsenal, Everton, and newly-promoted Leeds United are fighting over the services of the Club Brugge frontman but face competition from German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A teams.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Inter Milan have also been mentioned as candidates to sign Dennis. Manchester United had been in the race for the Super Eagle but the report suggests that the Red Devils have cooled their interest in the 22-year-old.

He was on target against Manchester United in the Europa League last 32 and bagged a brace in a Champions League group game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu last season.

Club Brugge are willing to cash in on their Nigerian star this summer, provided his asking price is met by one of his suitors.

