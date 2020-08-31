Army kills suspected bandits, frees kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwaannah – Gusau

The Operation Sahel Sanity, a component of the Nigerian army, operating in the northwest zone has revealed that suspected bandits and other criminals have been neutralised by troops, saying that the troops also arrested suspected bandits and their collaborators, and rescued several kidnapped victims in recent operations.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued in Gusau, Zamfara State capital by the Acting Director, Defense media operations, Brigadier- General Bernard Onywuko.

“Following a distress call from locals, troops arrested a suspected bandit named Lawali Dairu at Yauni village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The suspect invaded the village alongside one Ila Musa to kidnap a woman but met strong resistance from local vigilante group in the area” the statement noted.

“However, his accomplice escaped before troops arrived at the village. During investigation, the suspect confessed being an associate of a bandit leader named Mallam Yau hibernating in Tsafe forest of Zamfara State.

“Concerted effort to arrest his cohorts is ongoing”

According to the statement, troops deployed to Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina state reacted to a distress call at Daudawa village about bandits attack.

“The troops responded swiftly and pursued the fleeing bandits and some of the suspected bandits were arrested.

“In the process, the troops rescued two kidnapped victims and arrested one of the bandit while others escaped. The arrested bandit is undergoing interrogations by the army ”

“Relatedly, troops on fighting patrol encountered and rescued six persons wandering around Tungar Kaduku Forest.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they are natives of Damari village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara who were earlier kidnapped by suspected bandits in their village”

“They also revealed that their escape was made possible due to intense pressure by troops presence and operational activities in the area. The rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families”

“Similarly, on the same day, troops deployed at FOB Bena arrested a suspected a bandit informant one Bello Abdulrahman around Mashaya – Anguwan Abuja area of Bena town.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspect was responsible for giving out information to bandits on troops movement and identifying persons to be kidnapped for ransom in Bena general area.

“Further investigation reveals that the suspect has strong connections with Rosha, Sadi Kaboru, Musa Dan Umoru and Dogo Gide who are notorious bandits in the area. The suspect is in our custody undergoing further interrogation.

Speaking further, the Army spokesman explained that troops of FOB Danjibga arrested a suspected bandit named Zayyanu Kaura at Danjibga market, pointing out that during investigation, the suspect confessed to be working for one Yakubu, a bandit leader who lives in Dutsen Kura forest which.

He said that the suspect is in custody for further action while efforts are ongoing to apprehend his group leader.

“Troops deployed at Mara also laid ambush on suspected bandits who attempted to invade Gobirawa village but were repelled by combine effort of troops and local vigilante.

“During the ambush troops made contact with the armed bandits and engaged them with a heavy volume of fire neutralizing two of the armed bandits in the process while others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood were seen on their withdrawal route”

“During exploitation, troops also recovered one AK-47 Rifle and one Motorcycle from the fleeing bandits.

“Additionally, on same day troops of FOB Bagega while on fighting patrol around Tungar Makeri Village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara state rescued two kidnapped victims who escaped from Gobirawa forest due to the activities of troops in the general area.

“The victims were immediately reunited with their families in Dahuwa and Sabon Birni villages”

Continuing, Onyeuko explained that the troops conducted a raid operation at some identified bandits hideouts at Gamji Village, stressing that during the operation, six suspects were apprehended while troops recovered one Dane Gun, one motorcycle and two cutlasses from the suspects.

“On the same day, troops deployed at Zakka acting on credible intelligence arrested suspected bandits namely Sagar Garba, Hafisu Mato and Suleiman Sada.

“Suspects were identified by locals to be members of a syndicate terrorizing the general area. During preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed their involvements in recent cattle rustling activities at Kwaya, Sabon Birni and Baure villages.

“All arrested suspects are undergoing investigation while effort is ongoing to apprehend other criminals in the general area”

The army spokesman, therefore, appealed to law-abiding citizens of the northwest zone to help the military and other security agencies with useful information that can end banditry in the zone, saying that every information would be treated in strict confidence.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: