Arikana Chihombori-Quao at 63: Africans must unite in fight against white supremacy, COVID-19

Former AU Ambassador and President of ADDI ( African Diaspora Development Institute ) movement H.E Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, MD, marks another birthday today August 6th, 2020 and she is calling on all Africans to stay united amidst the tension, injustice against the black race and the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, the Ambassador implored all Africans living in the diaspora to remain calm, organized and be counted among one another as we build the Africa we want.

“To actualize the Africa we need, we must organize NOW (if not for ourselves at least do it) for the sake of our children, grandchildren and generations to come, ” Chihombori-Quao who turned 63, today said.

Many Africans have been subjected to lots of hate from our white friends and associates even as the world suffers a bigger problem with the sudden novel coronavirus, threatening various economies across the globe.”

Chihombori is among the leaders calling for equality and fair treatment of people of African descent living outside and within the continent of Africa.

