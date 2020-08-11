Areola returns to PSG from Madrid amid Premier League rumours

Kindly Share This Story:

Alphonse Areola has returned to Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid amid reports he is set for a Premier League move.

The goalkeeper joined Los Blancos on a season-long loan last September to provide cover for number one Thibaut Courtois, with Keylor Navas having moved in the opposite direction in a permanent deal.

Areola made just nine appearances for LaLiga’s champions, though, and the Frenchman has been tipped to move on again with game time unlikely at PSG.

“Real Madrid confirmed they have brought Alphonse Areola’s loan spell to an end,” a team statement read.

“The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter.

“Real Madrid also thanks PSG for the chance to have had Alphonse Areola as part of our squad.”

ALSO READ: Westerhof floors Bonfrere in court

Reports in the English media said 27-year-old Areola has bought a house in London ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest as the Blues appear keen to find a buyer for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal were also touted as a potential destination to provide extra cover after Emiliano Martinez deputised when Bernd Leno sustained a knee injury in June, although the Argentinian’s brilliant performances mean such a scenario may be unlikely.

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: