Archbishop Sam Zuga steps out on a tricycle for humanitarian services

Great men brag about how they impact on humanity not how much they accumulated for themselves, their children and unborn children, this is the perfect description of Archbishop Elect Dr. Sam Zuga who was spotted recently using Tricycle popularly Known as Kekenapep to move around for his humanitarian services.

The Cleric could have as well move around with the most expensive and best car in the world, instead he was captured moving about with the regular means of transportation without security men surrounding him.

This is happening few weeks after the Good hearted cleric in line with the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah 2020) blessed his workers with new cars and cash gifts

The well respected Archbishop AKA Jehovah’s Field Marshall made the laudable presentations to his diligent staff members on July 31, 2020.

Four cars which comprises of 1 Toyota Hilux, 2 Sienna and 1 Toyota Camry and thousands of cash gifts were given to hardworking staff of Samzuga Foundation as Sallah gifts.

It is therefore a surprise to observe that the well respected Man of God has no car of his own, yet doesn’t hesitate to hop on any available means of transportation to diligently deliver his ministerial duties.

Since the return of the Archbishop from Dubia, many cars have been gifted to different people as he promises to dole out more before end of 2020.

A Reliable source from Samzuga Foundation also revealed that the Cleric doesn’t have a personal car, has no personal possessions like house, bed or a plot of land in his name.

Archbishops’ selfless lifestyle is indeed worthy of emulation!

Vanguard

