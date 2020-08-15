Apple Music and Apple TV+ set to be bundled at a discount

Kindly Share This Story:

Apple is reportedly preparing a number of packages that would bundle its subscription services at a discount.

The bundles, which the iPhone maker is internally calling “Apple One,” according to Bloomberg, will be launched alongside Apple’s new family of iPhones this fall.

The goal of the bundles, the most basic of which pairs its streaming music service, Apple Music, with its streaming video service, Apple TV+ is to grow the company’s recurring revenue streams, according to the report. People who choose the basic package can then add other services like its game system, Apple Arcade, or Apple News+ for additional monthly fees.

Apple will deliver customized bundle recommendations to customers based on the apps and services they already use, and reportedly aims to garner the same brand loyalty that Amazon receives from its Prime subscription customers.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is delaying a subscription for virtual fitness classes designed to rival offerings from Peloton and Nike.

Apple’s services business, which also includes its iCloud storage system, has been growing rapidly as the company adds more subscription offerings to keep customers within the iPhone ecosystem.

Shares of Apple were up 1.2 percent in Thursday morning trading, at $457.50. The hardware giant is up 52 percent on the year, and currently has a market cap of $1.96 trillion.

